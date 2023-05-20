Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 20th (AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, APTO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

