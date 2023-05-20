Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 20th (AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, APTO)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

