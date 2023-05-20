Steven E. Shebik Purchases 8,583 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CNO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

