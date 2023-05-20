Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.