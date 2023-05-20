Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Stericycle Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity at Stericycle
In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
