Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.87

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.87 and last traded at C$60.82, with a volume of 136985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$620.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.5210728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

