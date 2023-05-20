Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $69,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

SBUX opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

