Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman Acquires 25,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,474 shares in the company, valued at $84,223.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.95 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Equity Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.