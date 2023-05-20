Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman Acquires 25,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,474 shares in the company, valued at $84,223.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.95 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
Featured Stories
