STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $63.29 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.