SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.66

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 79082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,340. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

