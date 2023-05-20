Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sprout Social by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 113,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after buying an additional 117,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Sprout Social by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 99,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprout Social by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social Stock Performance

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,485 in the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.