Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.16

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.16 and last traded at $150.11, with a volume of 1054594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.