Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $24.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

