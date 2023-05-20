Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $26.49. Spin Master shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

