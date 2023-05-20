Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $26.49. Spin Master shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
