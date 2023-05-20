Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.