Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading Up 3.4%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 9,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

