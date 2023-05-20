SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stake Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $34.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

