SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

