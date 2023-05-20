SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Reduced by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,984. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

