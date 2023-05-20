SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 3,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 52,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

