SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $841.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.