Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $16.33. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 25,576 shares changing hands.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

