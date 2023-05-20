SPACE ID Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.50 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 1% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $146.63 million and $44.50 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.47957223 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $67,175,818.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

