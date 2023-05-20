Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 6th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,306,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

