Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SMBC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,495 shares of company stock worth $376,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

