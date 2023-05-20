SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) & United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head-To-Head Survey

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59% United Microelectronics 30.96% 25.80% 15.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $3.40 billion 4.91 $93.78 million $3.40 87.04 United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.23 $2.91 billion $1.11 7.28

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74 United Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $374.37, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $6.46, indicating a potential downside of 20.05%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats United Microelectronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

