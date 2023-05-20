Solana (SOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $122.32 Million

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $20.33 or 0.00074877 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and $122.32 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 548,123,405 coins and its circulating supply is 395,957,831 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

