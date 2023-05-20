SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.05

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $18.72. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 161,676 shares trading hands.

SFTBY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

