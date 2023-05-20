Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $71.08 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 88.08% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

