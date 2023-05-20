Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Shares Down 0.5%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

