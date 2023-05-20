Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Shares Down 0.5%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (SLACU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.