SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.05

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 28142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.