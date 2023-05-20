SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

