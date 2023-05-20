Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 31,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 79,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $86.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smart Share Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading

