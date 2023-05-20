SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 498,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 494,143 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

