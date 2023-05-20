Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

