Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $210.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

