Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.35.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $210.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $213.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

