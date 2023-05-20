Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129,227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARE opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

