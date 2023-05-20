Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $371.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

