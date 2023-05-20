Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

