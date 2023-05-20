Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.40 Million Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,985 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 144.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 444,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3,248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.12 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

