Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,601 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 602,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.30 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.