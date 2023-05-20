SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $372.43 million and approximately $153.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,906.38 or 1.00034490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002413 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,215,071,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27257985 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $30,100,245.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

