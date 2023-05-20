Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of SIMO stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
