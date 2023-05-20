Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.