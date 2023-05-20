Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

