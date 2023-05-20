Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $685,830.97 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $185.29 million and $685,830.97 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00341273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00558371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00067860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00430470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,124,462,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

