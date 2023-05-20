Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $184.87 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,867.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00339539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00558176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00067912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00428386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,121,192,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

