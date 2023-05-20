Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.