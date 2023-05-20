ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $494,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

