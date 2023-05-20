SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

SEIC stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,567 shares of company stock worth $7,187,073. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

