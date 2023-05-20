Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.45

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.45 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 218.81 ($2.74). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 40,795 shares changing hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.