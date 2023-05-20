SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

